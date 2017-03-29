Analytics platform ControlUp raises $10m

Globes correspondent Israeli IT operations and applications developers analytics and management platform company ControlUp has raised $10 million in a Series B funding round. The round was led by K1 Investment Management and Jerusalem Venture Partners, and brings the company's total funding to $13.3 million.

ControlUp spearheads the Collective IT Analytics revolution by harnessing the power of big data to analyze operational IT data from a global customer base to find patterns, detect problems, establish dynamic baselines and generate actionable targeted insights, ControlUp reshapes ITOps to open the door for smarter IT.

ControlUp founder and CEO Asaf Granot said, "After a year of significant accomplishments in 2016, we're expanding our global footprint and are excited to use these funds to continue innovating, growing our company, and enlarging our client base worldwide."

"ControlUp has reached a tipping point by harnessing big data to deliver insightful and unparalleled analytics and remediation to their customers. K1 has been impressed by what Asaf and his team have built, and is excited to partner with ControlUp to continue to drive innovation and disruption in ITOps," said Hasan Askari, Managing Partner of K1.

The announcement comes on the heels of a strong year for ControlUp. In September 2016, the company announced the launch of ControlUp 6, which provides troubleshooting and issues remediation capabilities in enterprise grade hybrid-cloud datacenters. In August, ControlUp joined the Microsoft Enterprise Cloud Alliance, extending its tools to support Microsoft Hyper-V and Microsoft Azure-based workloads that reside in the datacenter or in hybrid clouds. The company also launched ControlUp Insights in April, a new platform that empowers IT administrators to deliver interactive reports with unprecedented visibility and control of hybrid cloud workloads.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 29, 2017

