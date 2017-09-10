Another Steinitz associate questioned on submarine affair

A businessman associated with Minister of National Infrastructure, Energy, and Water Resources Yuval Steinitz was questioned today at the offices of Israel Police National Fraud Squad Lahav 433 as part of the investigation of the submarines and ships affair. Publication of the suspect's name is forbidden.

In addition to a consultant, a relative of Steinitz, who was questioned by the police in the submarines affair, another suspect was detained today for questioning under caution. This suspect previously worked as a strategic consultant.

Publication of the names of all of the new suspects has been forbidden at this stage. They are being interrogated, and the police will decide today whether to bring them to the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court for an extension of their remand.

"Globes" reported last week that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit had approved in principle issuing a summons to Steinitz to give evidence in the submarines affair. At the same time, it is unclear at this stage whether Steinitz will merely give evidence or be questioned as a suspect.

In addition, Rami Tayeb, a political advisor of Steinitz, was arrested last week on suspicion of accepting a bribe and mediating a bribe. He was later released to house arrest, together with other suspects in the case: former Shayetet 13 commando unit commander Shai Brosh and former minister Eliezer Sandberg.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 10, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017