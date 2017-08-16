Another arrest in Steinmetz investigation

Udi Neta, a former Tel Aviv city council member, is suspected of aiding Beny Steinmetz and Tal Zilbershtein in alleged money laundering regarding fictitious deals in Romania. Neta was arrested yesterday and his remand was extended until August 18 by the Rishon Lezion Magistrates Court.

On Monday, five people were arrested regarding suspicions about land deals in Romania including Steinmetz, Zilbershtein and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) chairman David Granot.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017