search
Front > News

Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
27 Dec, 2016 17:02
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

A selection of the latest real estate deals in Israel including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Rehovot, Rosh Ha'ayin, and Beersheva.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 72-sq.m. three-room, fifth floor apartment with parking in need of renovation on Dov Grunner St., Ramat Aviv Gimmel, was sold for NIS 2.68 million (Ackerman Real Estate). A 64-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment slated for TAMA 38 earthquake retrofit on Haganah St. in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 1.06 million (RE/MAX- Diamond). A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yisrael Galili St. in the North star neighborhood of north Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 3.57 million (RE-MAX-Ocean).

Rehovot: A 90-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Aharon Eisenberg St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 140-sq.m., five-room house on an 887-sq.m. lot on Keren Kayemet St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 5.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 96-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Mivtza Nachshon St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A 150-sq.m., five-room house on a 490-sq.m. lot on Revivim St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.07 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 70-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on Asher Barash St. in the Neve Ze'ev neighborhood with parking and an elevator was sold for NIS 755,000. A 60-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Matzada St. in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 530,000. A 123-sq.m., four-room, ninth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Yohana Jabotinsky St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.18 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yeelim boulevard in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 465,000 (RE-MAX-Plus).

Rentals
Jerusalem and environs
Jerusalem: A 115-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, 10-sq.m. storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Bar Kokhba St. in French Hill was leased for NIS 5,900 per month. A 77-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar Kokhba St. in French Hill was leased for NIS 4,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A renovated 45-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment, with a 7-sq.m. balcony with an elevator on Allenby St. was leased for NIS 4,400 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).
Givatayim: A 56-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Berdechevsky St. in the city center was leased for NIS 3,900 per month (RE-MAX - 100%).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 27, 2016

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2016

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016