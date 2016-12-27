Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 72-sq.m. three-room, fifth floor apartment with parking in need of renovation on Dov Grunner St., Ramat Aviv Gimmel, was sold for NIS 2.68 million (Ackerman Real Estate). A 64-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment slated for TAMA 38 earthquake retrofit on Haganah St. in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 1.06 million (RE/MAX- Diamond). A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yisrael Galili St. in the North star neighborhood of north Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 3.57 million (RE-MAX-Ocean).

Rehovot: A 90-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Aharon Eisenberg St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 140-sq.m., five-room house on an 887-sq.m. lot on Keren Kayemet St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 5.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 96-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Mivtza Nachshon St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A 150-sq.m., five-room house on a 490-sq.m. lot on Revivim St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.07 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 70-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on Asher Barash St. in the Neve Ze'ev neighborhood with parking and an elevator was sold for NIS 755,000. A 60-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Matzada St. in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 530,000. A 123-sq.m., four-room, ninth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Yohana Jabotinsky St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.18 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yeelim boulevard in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 465,000 (RE-MAX-Plus).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 115-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, 10-sq.m. storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Bar Kokhba St. in French Hill was leased for NIS 5,900 per month. A 77-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar Kokhba St. in French Hill was leased for NIS 4,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A renovated 45-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment, with a 7-sq.m. balcony with an elevator on Allenby St. was leased for NIS 4,400 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Givatayim: A 56-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Berdechevsky St. in the city center was leased for NIS 3,900 per month (RE-MAX - 100%).

