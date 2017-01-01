Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 170-sq.m., seven-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 150-sq.m. garden, storage room, elevator and parking on Addas St. was sold for NIS 3.46 million. A 134-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking in a building undergoing TAMA 38 procedures on KKL St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.47 million. A 165-sq.m., five-room, eighth floor apartment with an 80-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Weizmann St. in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ramat Gan: A 60-sq.m. two-room apartment on one of the highest floors of City Tower in the Diamond Exchange complex was sold for NIS 1.81 million. A second 60-sq.m. two-room apartment on one of the highest floors of City Tower in the Diamond Exchange complex was sold for NIS 1.77 million.

Hadera: A 115-sq.m., 4.5-room first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Yitzhak Kushi Apagin St. in the Haotzar neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment in Herbert Samuel St. in the city center was sold for NIS 840,000. A 117-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment on Hagiborim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 990,000. A 120-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with parking on Hagitit St. in the Shimshon neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 62-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Moshe Dayan St. in the Ganei Alon neighborhood was sold for NIS 690,000. A 82-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator on Herzl St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.02 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hayarden St. in the Park neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.44 million (RE-MAX – Miktzoanim).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 65-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony with no parking and no elevator on Radak St. in Rehavia was leased for NIS 4,600 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 100-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Pinchas Rotenberg St. was leased for NIS 6,000 per month. A 75-sq.m., 3-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Avishay St. in the city center was leased for NIS 5,300 per month. A 70-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Haroeh St. was leased for NIS 3,400 per month. (RE-MAX – Focus).

Givatayim: A 50-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Berdechevsky St. was leased for NIS 3,600 per month (RE-MAX – 100%).

