Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 85-sq.m. 3.5-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Afner St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.81 million. A 90-sq.m., 4-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sirkin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.06 million (RE-MAX – 100%).

Ramat Hasharon: A 200-sq.m. five-room house on a 375-sq.m. lot with parking on Yitzhar St. in the northern part of the city was sold for NIS 5.25 million. A 123-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 17-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Menachem Begin St. in the Morasha neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 45-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Harav Kuk St. in Neve Magen in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.52 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ra'anana: A 132-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hankin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.35 million.

Kfar Saba: A 177-sq.m. five-room, third floor duplex with two balconies of 15-sq.m. and 30-sq.m, 10-sq.m. storage room, and two parking spaces was sold for NIS 2.26 million. A 120-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment, with two balconies of 12-sq.m. and 35-sq.m. and a storage room on Moshe Vilenski St. in the Hayaroka neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.07 million (RE-MAX – ONE).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Pinsker St. in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator, storage room but no parking on Keren Hayesod St. in the Romema neighborhood was sold for NIS 965,000. A 130-sq.m., 5.5-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking and in need of renovation on Einstein St. in the Ahuza neighborhood was sold for NIS 2 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yosef St. in the Hadar Hacarmel was sold for NIS 620,000. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking and a storage room but no elevator on Derekh Hayam in the Western Carmel was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking and a storage room but no elevator on Ra'anan St. in the Kebabir neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.62 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 60-sq.m. two-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Yaakov Feinberg St. in the city center was leased for NIS 3,400 a month (RE-MAX – 100%).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 8, 2017

