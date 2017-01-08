search
Front > News

Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
8 Jan, 2017 16:54
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

A selection of recent real estate deals including in Givatayim, Ramat Hasharon, Ra'anana, Kfar Saba and Haifa.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Givatayim: A 85-sq.m. 3.5-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Afner St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.81 million. A 90-sq.m., 4-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sirkin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.06 million (RE-MAX – 100%).

Ramat Hasharon: A 200-sq.m. five-room house on a 375-sq.m. lot with parking on Yitzhar St. in the northern part of the city was sold for NIS 5.25 million. A 123-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 17-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Menachem Begin St. in the Morasha neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 45-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Harav Kuk St. in Neve Magen in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.52 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ra'anana: A 132-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hankin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.35 million.

Kfar Saba: A 177-sq.m. five-room, third floor duplex with two balconies of 15-sq.m. and 30-sq.m, 10-sq.m. storage room, and two parking spaces was sold for NIS 2.26 million. A 120-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment, with two balconies of 12-sq.m. and 35-sq.m. and a storage room on Moshe Vilenski St. in the Hayaroka neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.07 million (RE-MAX – ONE).

Haifa and the north
Haifa: A 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Pinsker St. in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator, storage room but no parking on Keren Hayesod St. in the Romema neighborhood was sold for NIS 965,000. A 130-sq.m., 5.5-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking and in need of renovation on Einstein St. in the Ahuza neighborhood was sold for NIS 2 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yosef St. in the Hadar Hacarmel was sold for NIS 620,000. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking and a storage room but no elevator on Derekh Hayam in the Western Carmel was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking and a storage room but no elevator on Ra'anan St. in the Kebabir neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.62 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Givatayim: A 60-sq.m. two-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Yaakov Feinberg St. in the city center was leased for NIS 3,400 a month (RE-MAX – 100%).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016