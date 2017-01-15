Apartments sold and rented

search
15 Jan, 2017 16:21
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Ra'anana, Ramat Gan, Arad and Beer Sheva.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Ra'anana: A renovated 115-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Akiva St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.97 million. A 125-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a security room, storage room, elevator, and parking on Haprachim St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 16-sq.m. balcony, security room, storage room, elevator and parking on leah Goldberg St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 160-sq.m., four-room, seventh and top floor apartment with two balconies, and covered parking on Haprachim St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.72 million (RE-MAX-ONE).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 11-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Chet-Nun St. in the new Vav neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 960,000. A 70-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Moshe Sharet St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 710,000. A 90-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yehuda Halevi St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 630,000. A 104-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on hazani St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 945,000 (RE-MAX-PLUS).
Arad: A partially renovated 174-sq.m., six-room house on a 500-sq.m. lot with two covered parking spaces on Irit St. in the Shaked neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.27 million. A 75-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no reserved parking space on Yehuda St. in the city center was sold for NIS 350,000. A 75-sq.m., 3.5-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no reserved parking space on Ben Yair St. in the city center was sold for NIS 335,000. A 90-sq.m., four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator but no reserved parking on Shizef St. in the Halamish neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 425,000. A 50-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no reserved parking space on Ofek St. in the city center was sold for NIS 275,000. A 85-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no reserved parking space on Yehuda St. in the city center was sold for NIS 415,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A renovated 90-sq.m. 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Halperin St. in the northwest of the city was leased for NIS 10,000 per month.
Ramat Gan: A 50-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shderot Hayeled was leased for NIS 4,500 per month. A 45-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment with an exit to the yard with parking but no elevator on Arlozorov St. was leased for NIS 3,600 per month (Tevel Properties Sudai).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 15, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

