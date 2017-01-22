Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 50-sq.m. two-room, first floor garden apartment with an elevator and no parking on K"M St. in Ramat HaHayal in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.15 million (RE-MAX – proportional Group). A 17-sq.m. ground floor room in need of renovation in the city center with parking and no elevator on Mendele Mocher Sefarim St. was sold for NIS 515,000 (RE-MAX – Ocean).

Herzliya: A 80-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Hakesem St. in the Neve Yisrael neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.69 million. A 125-sq.m. five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony with a storage room, elevator and parking on Natan Alterman St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 105-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment on Hama'apilim St. in the Maoz neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.79 million. A 208-sq.m., six-room, third floor duplex with two sun balconies, security room, storage room, and two parking spaces on Yasmin St. in the Perachim neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 115-sq.m. renovated four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator, and parking on Weizmann St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 125-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Dov Hoz St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 130-sq.m., renovated five-room, second floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and covered parking on Hapardes St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.17 million (RE-MAX – ONE).

Modi'in: A 80-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a 9-sq.m. balcony, storage room, covered parking, and elevator in Bedulach St. in the Evenei Chen (Kaiser) neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.79 million (Schumacher Real Estate)

Rehovot: A 180-sq.m. renovated six-room house on a 385-sq.m. lot with parking on Habosem St. in the Neve Yehuda neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.65 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment in a building for preservation with no parking and no elevator on Yaakov St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 122-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator, and parking on Yehuda Leib Yosefson St. in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.29 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 45 sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with a 7-sq.m. balcony after a Tama-38 earthquake retrofit on Allenby St. in the city center was leased for NIS 4,400 per month. A 70-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on La Guardia St. in Yad Eliyahu in the south of the city was leased for NIS 3,000 per month (RE-MAX – Ocean).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 22, 2017

