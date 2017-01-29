Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 190-sq.m. five-room semi-detached house on Hahalutzim St. was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 250-sq.m. seven-room house overlooking the Old City and David's Tower with a music room, separate unit and entrance through a private yard in Yemin Moshe was sold for NIS 7.8 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 102-sq.m., four-room, third-fourth floor duplex with a 25-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Moshe Kol St. in Ramat Beit Hakerem was sold for NIS 2.66 million. A 75-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Meva Hadudaim St. in Gilo was sold for NIS 1.31 million. A 62-sq.m., four-room, ground floor garden apartment witjh a 50-sq.m. garden, no elevator and no parking on Avraham Elimaliach St. in the Katamonim was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 80-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Yehuda Lau Pickard St. in Har Homa was sold for NIS 1.54 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 95-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Amir St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 62-sq.m., 2.5-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Maaleh Nesher St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.51 million. A 36-sq.m., 1.5-room, fourth floor with an elevator and parking on Arlozorov St. was sold for NIS 1.05 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 120-sq.m., five-room, eleventh floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces on Hacabaim St. in Neve Yehoshua was sold for NIS 1.96 million.

Holon: A renovated 200-sq.m. five-room, semi-detached house on a 285-sq.m. corner lot with a balcony and two parking spaces on Bialik St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.4 million. A 68-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment, partly renovated on Hahermon St. in the Rassco neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A renovated 62-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Hasdai St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.21 million (RE-MAX – Avyon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 70-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Sinai St. in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 715,000. A 141-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Moshe Kahiri St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Hama'apilim St. in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 505,000. A 90-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yehuda Halevy St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 665,000 (RE-MAX – PLUS).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem:

A 94-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Zevulun Hammer St. in Kiryat Leum was leased for NIS 5,200 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tzur Hadassah:

A 190-sq.m., seven-room house with a 50-sq.m. garden, two balconies and covered parking on Karkum St. was leased for NIS 6,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

