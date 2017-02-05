Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 63-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony, 5-sq.m. storage room, elevator and parking on Aharon Tov St. in Ramat Beit Hakerem was sold for NIS 1.94 million. A 96-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, 6-sq.m. storage room, parking and elevator on Rafael Ber Lavi St. in Har Homa was sold for NIS 1.68 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 65-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Etzel St. in French Hill was sold for NIS 1.29 million. (RE-MAX – Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 130-sq.m. first floor garden apartment with 100-sq.m. on the roof with balconies and parking on Amirim St. in the Revivim neighborhood of North Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 3.78 million (Ackerman Real Estate).

Ra'anana: A renovated 116-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment in a building suitable for TAMA 38, with parking and an elevator on Eliezer Yaffe St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2 million. A 121-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Hama'a lot St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.13 million. A 125-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Ha'pa'amonim St. in the 2005 neighborhood in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.22 million. A renovated 110-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hagdud Haivri St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 76-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony, parking and an elevator on Ahuza St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.55 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Beersheva and the south

Dimona: A 100-sq.m. three-room, semi-detached house on a 350-sq.m. lot on Hagefen St. in the Shivat Haminim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.03 million. A 103-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, security room, elevator and parking on Tel Lachish St. in the Mamshit neighborhood was sold for NIS 910,000. A 64-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment on mad Hama'apilim St. in the Giora Yoseftal neighborhood was sold for NIS 480,000. A 75-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment on Alexandroni St. in the Neve David neighborhood was sold for NIS 460,000 (RE-MAX - Nova).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A renovated 100-sq.m., four room, second floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Brally St. in the Lee neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 7,200 per month (RE-MAX).

Beersheva and the south

Dimona: A 70-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Ibn Ezra St. in the Hachmei Yisrael neighborhood was leased for NIS 2,300 per month (RE-MAX - NOVA).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017