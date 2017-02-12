Apartments sold and rented

search
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
12 Feb, 2017 16:45
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Ramat Hasharon, Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Bat Yam, Beersheva and Dimona.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 90-sq.m. 4.5-room roof apartment with an 80-sq.m. roof with parking but no elevator on Moshe Sneh St. in the Neot Afeka neighborhood of Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 2.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Herzliya: A 100-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tor Hazahav St. in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 80-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Kehilat Zion St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.85 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ramat Hasharon: A 300-sq.m. house on a 300-sq.m. lot on Haprachim St. in the Neve Gan neighborhood was sold for NIS 8.25 million. A 127-sq.m., five-room, eighth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, on Hasadot St. in the neve Gan neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.04 million (Ofek Real Estate). A 70-sq.m., three-room apartment on Simtat Ofir in the Morasha neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.75 million (French Real Estate).

Givatayim: A 118-sq.m., four-room, ninth floor apartment with a 9-sq.m. balcony, 6-sq.m. storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Ben Tzvi St. was sold for NIS 2.87 million. A 79-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Katznelson St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.05 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Bat Yam: A 65-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment in need of renovation on Arlozorov St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A renovated 120-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor roof apartment with a 70-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Hashkama St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.05 million (Re-Max).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 98-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar Nissan St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.03 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hagamal St. in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 800,000. A 136-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar Nissan St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.26 million. A 160-sq.m., five-room house with a 250-sq.m. garden with parking on Goma St. in the Neve Noy neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.83 million (RE-MAX Plus).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Ramat Gan: A 80-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Yosef Hagilili St. was leased for NIS 4,000. (RE-MAX 100%).

Beersheva and the south
Dimona: A 80-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Yigal Alon St. in the Giora Yoseftal neighborhood was leased for NIS 1,800 per month. A 80-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Mishul Dogel St. in the Neve David neighborhood was leased for NIS 1,800 per month (RE-MAX Nova).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

