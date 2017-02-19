Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 50-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on K"M St. in Ramat Hahahayal was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 10-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment on Beit El St. in Neve Sharet in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.95 million (RE-MAX - Professional Group). A 64-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Ha'Ma'aracha St. in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 1.8 million (RE-MAX - Yahalom). A 40-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Frug St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 77-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a 8.5-sq.m. balcony, elevator and no parking on Frug St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.5 million (RE-MAX - Place). A 190-sq.m., six-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with 90-sq.ms of balconies, elevator, and two parking spaces on Yeshayahou St. in Old North Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 9.5 million to a family from France (French Real estate).

Rishon Lezion: A 255-sq.m. seven-room house on a 330-sq.m. lot with parking on Sadot St. in the Neve Dekalim neighborhood in West Rishon Lezion was sold for NIS 3.35 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mivtza Nachshon St. in Neve Yam in West Rishon Lezion was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rothschild St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 87-sq.m., 3.5-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Dror St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 197-sq.m., five-room house on a 430-sq.m. lot on Hatabor St. in the Neve Hillel neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 4.15 million. A 146-sq.m., 4.5-room fourth floor penthouse with a 50-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking places on Hatomer St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Jerusalem St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.25 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 138-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and covered parking on Trumpledor St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.05 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 153-sq.m., four-room ground floor garden apartment with a security room, storage room, 60-sq.m. garden and parking on Ruppin St. in the Rishonim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 103-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with three sun balconies of 6, 12, and 14 sq.m., a storage room and parking on Hareut St. in the Rishonim neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.79 million (RE-MAX – ONE).

