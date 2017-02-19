search
Front > News

Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
19 Feb, 2017 16:16
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion and Kfar Saba.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 50-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on K"M St. in Ramat Hahahayal was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 10-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment on Beit El St. in Neve Sharet in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.95 million (RE-MAX - Professional Group). A 64-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Ha'Ma'aracha St. in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 1.8 million (RE-MAX - Yahalom). A 40-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Frug St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 77-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a 8.5-sq.m. balcony, elevator and no parking on Frug St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.5 million (RE-MAX - Place). A 190-sq.m., six-room, fifth floor penthouse apartment with 90-sq.ms of balconies, elevator, and two parking spaces on Yeshayahou St. in Old North Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 9.5 million to a family from France (French Real estate).

Rishon Lezion: A 255-sq.m. seven-room house on a 330-sq.m. lot with parking on Sadot St. in the Neve Dekalim neighborhood in West Rishon Lezion was sold for NIS 3.35 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mivtza Nachshon St. in Neve Yam in West Rishon Lezion was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rothschild St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 87-sq.m., 3.5-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Dror St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 197-sq.m., five-room house on a 430-sq.m. lot on Hatabor St. in the Neve Hillel neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 4.15 million. A 146-sq.m., 4.5-room fourth floor penthouse with a 50-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking places on Hatomer St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Jerusalem St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.25 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 138-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and covered parking on Trumpledor St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.05 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 153-sq.m., four-room ground floor garden apartment with a security room, storage room, 60-sq.m. garden and parking on Ruppin St. in the Rishonim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 103-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with three sun balconies of 6, 12, and 14 sq.m., a storage room and parking on Hareut St. in the Rishonim neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.79 million (RE-MAX – ONE).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016