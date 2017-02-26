Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 67-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Hatnaim St. in the Neve Avivim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.93 million.

Ramat Gan: A 89-sq.m. 3.5-room, 14th floor apartment with storage room, elevator and parking on Dr. Yochanan Badar St. in the Merom Neve neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.93 million. A 90-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator but no parking on Herzl St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Givatayim: A 56-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Katznelson St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.33 million. A 79-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Borochov St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 93-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Aravei Nahal St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.5 million (RE-MAX – 100%).

Holon: A 200-sq.m. five-room semi-detached house on a 285-sq.m. lot with a security room, basement and two parking spaces on Bialik St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.4 million. A 68-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Hahermon St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A renovated 60-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment on Hovevei Zion St. cnr. Sokolov St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.13 million (RE-MAX – Avenue).

Modi'in: A 122-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 18-sq.m. balcony on Haim Bar-Lev St. in the Maginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony on Reuven St. in the Shevatim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.28 million. A 185-sq.m. six-room house with a 150-sq.m. garden with parking on Nahal Sorek St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 60-sq.m. two-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Hapudim St. in the Nahlat Ganim neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 4,200 per month. A 70-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haroeh St. was leased for NIS 5,200 per month (RE-MAX – Focus).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 26, 2017

