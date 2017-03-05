search
Front > News

Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
5 Mar, 2017 17:15
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Modi'in.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 100-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage, room and two parking spaces on Dov Karmi St. in Shikun Dan was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 150-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Moshe Barazani St. was sold for NIS 4.1 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment in need of renovation on Rabbi Kosovsky St. in Bavly in Old North Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 4.1 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room roof apartment needing renovation with a 40-sq.m. balcony, and no elevator on Harugei Malkhut St. in Ramat Hahayal was sold for NIS 3.1 million (Ackerman Real Estate).

Ramat Gan: A 104-sq.m. four-room, ninth floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Neve Yehoshua St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.15 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 58-sq.m., 2.5-room ground floor garden apartment with a 40-sq.m. garden with an elevator and parking on Habanim St. was sold for NIS 1.53 million (RE-MAX – 100%)

Modi'in: A 124-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 22-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Emek Zevulun St. in the Evnei Chen neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 135-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Tishrei St. in the Kramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 208-sq.m., five-room duplex garden apartment with a 70-sq.m. garden on Kislev St. in the Kramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 90-sq.m.. three-room, first floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony on Yahalom St. in the Evnei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.71 million. A 85-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hativat Golani St. was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Emek Hahula St. in the Masua neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 156-sq.m., five-room, second floor duplex apartment with a 48-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Lavona St. in the Nahalim neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 2.9 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Ramat Gan: A 90-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Harekhesim St. in the city center was leased for NIS 4,500 per month (RE-MAX – Focus).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 5, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016