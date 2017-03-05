Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 100-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage, room and two parking spaces on Dov Karmi St. in Shikun Dan was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 150-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with two parking spaces on Moshe Barazani St. was sold for NIS 4.1 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment in need of renovation on Rabbi Kosovsky St. in Bavly in Old North Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 4.1 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room roof apartment needing renovation with a 40-sq.m. balcony, and no elevator on Harugei Malkhut St. in Ramat Hahayal was sold for NIS 3.1 million (Ackerman Real Estate).

Ramat Gan: A 104-sq.m. four-room, ninth floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Neve Yehoshua St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.15 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 58-sq.m., 2.5-room ground floor garden apartment with a 40-sq.m. garden with an elevator and parking on Habanim St. was sold for NIS 1.53 million (RE-MAX – 100%)

Modi'in: A 124-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 22-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Emek Zevulun St. in the Evnei Chen neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 135-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Tishrei St. in the Kramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 208-sq.m., five-room duplex garden apartment with a 70-sq.m. garden on Kislev St. in the Kramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 90-sq.m.. three-room, first floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony on Yahalom St. in the Evnei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.71 million. A 85-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hativat Golani St. was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Emek Hahula St. in the Masua neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 156-sq.m., five-room, second floor duplex apartment with a 48-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Lavona St. in the Nahalim neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 2.9 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 90-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Harekhesim St. in the city center was leased for NIS 4,500 per month (RE-MAX – Focus).

