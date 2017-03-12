Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 69-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Hatehiya St. in the Denya neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 92-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment requiring renovation with elevator and parking on Yehiel Peldi St. in the Azorei Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yehiel Peldi St. in the Azorei Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.86 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A 122-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and covered parking on Hama'apilim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, garden apartment with an 80-sq.m. garden, security room and storage room on Hareut St. in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 156-sq.m., 5.5-room, corner house partially renovated, with a 100-sq.m. garden, and security room on Hativat Yiftach St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.76 million. A 130-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 16-sq.m. balcony on Sosnovsky St. in the Yaroka neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.73 million. A 98-sq.m., three-room apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, 5-sq.m. storage room, elevator and parking on Ruppin St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 125-sq.m., four-room garden apartment with a 60-sq.m. garden, security room and parking on Geula St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.15 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 140-sq.m. seven-room house on a 130-sq.m. lot with a security room but no parking on Meshuel Hadas St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 900,000. A 100-sq.m., four-room house with a 217-sq.m. garden with a security room, storage room and parking on Moshe rabenu St. in the Neot Haneviim St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.06 million (RE-MAX - Sheli).

Dimona:A 78-sq.m., three-room apartment on Ibn Gbriol St. in the Hochmei Yisrael neighborhood was sold for NIS 510,000 (RE-MAX - Nova).

Haifa and the north

Safed:A 66-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Yefe Nof St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 500,000. A 95-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment on Hahermon St. in the Ramat Razim neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 650,000 (Tivuch Sofer).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 130-sq.m. 5.5-room, third floor apartment on Dr. Moskovitz St. in the north of the city was leased for NIS 5,800 a month (Anglo-Saxon).

