Apartments sold and rented

19 Mar, 2017 16:32
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Ashkelon, Beersheva and Dimona.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Herzliya: A 100-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking space on Einav St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 125-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking space on Besor St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 115-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rambam St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.18 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south
Ashkelon: A 110-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tzionut St. in the Barnea neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Gidon Ben Yoash St. in the Barnea neighborhood was sold for NIS 940,000 (Anglo-Saxon)
Beersheva:A 110-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Yohanna Jabotinsky St. in Neve Zeev in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 990,000. A 136-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mivtza Nachson St. in the new Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 86-sq.m. 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Derekh Masada in the new Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 940,000 (RE-Max – Plus).
Dimona: A 50-sq.m., 2.5-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Henry Hamalkah St. in the Shivat Haminim neighborhood was sold for NIS 300,000. A 127-sq.m., five-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot with parking on Sachlavan Hahoresh St. in the neve Horesh neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room third floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Hamaccabim St. in the Giora Yoseftal neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 290,000. A 75-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Ben Gurion St. in the Ledugma neighborhood was sold for NIS 450,000. A 130-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tel Lachish St. in the Mamshit neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 960,000 (RE-Max – Nova).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A renovated 140-sq.m. four-room, high floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room and two parking places on Nissim Aloni St. in Manhattan Tower in Park Tzameret in Tel Aviv was leased for NIS 16,500 per month. A 90-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Burla St. in the Tochnit Li neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 5,500 per month. (RE-Max – ocean).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 19, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

