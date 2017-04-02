search
Front > News

Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
2 Apr, 2017 17:43
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

A selection of recent Israeli real estate deals including in Herzliya, Ra'anana, Holon, Mevasseret Zion, and Sderot.

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs
Mevasseret Zion: A 160-sq.m. six-room duplex with a 70-sq.m. garden and 10-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Shderot Hahoshen on Rekhes Halilim in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 230-sq.m., seven-room house on a 290-sq.m. lot with a 120-sq.m. garden but no parking on Mishlat St. in Maoz Zion was sold for NIS 2.52 million (Anglo-Saxon).
Tel Aviv and central region
Herzliya: A 140-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 100-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Malkhei Yehuda St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.02 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ra'anana:A 68-sq.m. 2.5-room, first floor apartment with a storage room, balcony, two parking spaces and elevator in a building with a fitness room, spa on Haprachim St. in the 2005 neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 132-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment on Hankin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking in a building set for an earthquake retrofit on Eli Cohen St. in the Amidar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 150-sq.m., six-room house with a garden on a 300-sq.m. lot with parking on Hadekel St. in the Kiryat Ganim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 4.33 million. A 325-sq.m., 7-room house with a 200-sq.m. garden, basement, security room and parking on Hagefen St in the north of the city was sold for NIS 5.6 million (RE-MAX – ONE).

Holon: A 135-sq.m. five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 26-sq.m. balcony, storage room and two parking spaces on Uzi Hitman St. in the 300 neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.77 million. A renovated 60-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Bilu St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking and needing renovation on Chaim Weizmann St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hama'apilim St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.52 million (Eran Drori Real Estate).

Beersheva and the south
Sderot: A 138-sq.m. five-room, second floor apartment with a security room, 50-sq.m. balcony, parking but no elevator on Yisrael Galili St. in the Ben Gurion neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 695,000. A 86-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a security room, parking but no elevator on Yigal Alon St. in the Neve Eshkol neighborhood was sold for NIS 500,000. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 16-sq.m. balcony, security room, elevator but no parking on Mishaol Hahashmonaim St. in the Yitzhak Rabin neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 825,000 (RE-MAX - Sheli).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 2, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017