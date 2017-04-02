Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Mevasseret Zion: A 160-sq.m. six-room duplex with a 70-sq.m. garden and 10-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Shderot Hahoshen on Rekhes Halilim in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 230-sq.m., seven-room house on a 290-sq.m. lot with a 120-sq.m. garden but no parking on Mishlat St. in Maoz Zion was sold for NIS 2.52 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 140-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 100-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Malkhei Yehuda St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.02 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ra'anana:A 68-sq.m. 2.5-room, first floor apartment with a storage room, balcony, two parking spaces and elevator in a building with a fitness room, spa on Haprachim St. in the 2005 neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 132-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment on Hankin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking in a building set for an earthquake retrofit on Eli Cohen St. in the Amidar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 150-sq.m., six-room house with a garden on a 300-sq.m. lot with parking on Hadekel St. in the Kiryat Ganim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 4.33 million. A 325-sq.m., 7-room house with a 200-sq.m. garden, basement, security room and parking on Hagefen St in the north of the city was sold for NIS 5.6 million (RE-MAX – ONE).

Holon: A 135-sq.m. five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 26-sq.m. balcony, storage room and two parking spaces on Uzi Hitman St. in the 300 neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.77 million. A renovated 60-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Bilu St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking and needing renovation on Chaim Weizmann St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 90-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hama'apilim St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.52 million (Eran Drori Real Estate).

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 138-sq.m. five-room, second floor apartment with a security room, 50-sq.m. balcony, parking but no elevator on Yisrael Galili St. in the Ben Gurion neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 695,000. A 86-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a security room, parking but no elevator on Yigal Alon St. in the Neve Eshkol neighborhood was sold for NIS 500,000. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 16-sq.m. balcony, security room, elevator but no parking on Mishaol Hahashmonaim St. in the Yitzhak Rabin neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 825,000 (RE-MAX - Sheli).

