Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 70-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor roof apartment with an elevator and parking on Bar Kokhba St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor roof apartment with a 60-sq.m. roof on Ahad Ha'am St. in the Ramat Shikma neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.29 million. A 120-sq.m., 4.5-room first floor apartment on Rut St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.49 million. A 46-sq.m., 2.5-room second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Yehosofat St. in the Ramat Shikma neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.25 million (RE-MAX - Focus). A 165-sq.m., seven-room, fourth floor apartment with a security room, storage room, elevator, and parking on Hahayal St. in the Negba area was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 131-sq.m., five-room, 21st floor apartment with a 22-sq.m. balcony, storage room, security room, elevator and parking on Neve Yehoshua St. in the Gan Armonim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.24 million. A 85-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Uziel St. in the Ramot Yitzhak neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.56 million (RE-MAX - Yahalom).

Herzliya A 157-sq.m. six-room, fifth floor penthouse with an elevator and parking on Keren Kayemet St. in the city center was sold for NIS 4 million. A 156-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 36-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Keren Kayemet St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 90-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Weizmann St. was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 132-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Leah Goldberg St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 100-sq.m. four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hagibor Ha'almoni St. in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,600 per month (RE-MAX - OCEAN).

Ramat Gan: A70-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Yeda St. in the north of the city was leased for NIS 4,300 per month. A 100-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hayarden St. was leased for NIS 6,000 (RE-MAX - FOCUS).

Givatayim: A 60-sq.m., two-room, high-floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony in the Shachar Tower on Shefa Tal St. in the City complex was leased for NIS 7,300 per month including management fees of NIS 800 per month. A 86-sq.m., 3.5-room apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hama'avak St. was leased for NIS 4,500 per month. A 110-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Borochov St. was leased for NIS 7,500 per month (RE-MAX - 100%).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017