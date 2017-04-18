search
Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
18 Apr, 2017 16:38
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

A selection of recent real estate deals including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Hod Hasharon and Beersheva.

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs
Jerusalem: A 80-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Aharon Eshkoli St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.67 million. A 85-sq.m., three-room, seventh floor apartment with parking on Gelbar St. in Ramat Denya was sold for NIS 1.76 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Eliyahu Meridor St. in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 85-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. storage room, parking but no elevator on Hanofech St. in the Gilo neighborhood was sold for 1.36 million. A 97-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hahaganah St. in French Hill was sold for NIS 1.65 million (Anglo-Saxon).
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 120-sq.m. three-room, first and second floor duplex apartment with a 25-sq.m. balcony on Kinneret St. in Neve Tzedek was sold for NIS 4.87 (French Real estate).

Ramat Gan: A 78-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Haroeh St. was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 60-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hahayal St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.3 million (RE-MAX – Spirit). A 45-sq.m., two-room first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Bar Kokhba St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.36 million (RE-MAX – 100%).

Hod Hasharon: A 175-sq.m. five-room house on a 566-sq.m. lot with two parking spaces on Hashomer St. in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 98-sq.m., three-room second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Ramatayim St. was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 60-sq.m., 2.5-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Herzl St. in the Magdiel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.31 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 108-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Eliezer Kaplan St. in the Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 745,000. A 76-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tzfat St. in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 780,000. A 128-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Roberto Baki St. in the Ramot neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.18 million (RE-MAX – plus).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Ramat Gan: A 70-sq.m. 2.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Sokolov St. was leased for NIS 3,600 per month (RE-MAX – Spirit).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 18, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

