Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv:A renovated 83-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Burla St. in the Lammed neighborhood in north Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 2.89 million.

Givatayim: A 120-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Berdechevsky St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sirkin St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.95 million (RE-MAX – 100%). A 75-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Idmit St. in the south of the coty was sold for NIS 1.72 (RE-MAX - Yahalom).

Hod Hasharon: A 250-sq.m. six-room house in a 500-sq.m. lot with a 250-sq.m. garden, and parking on Bari St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 5.08 million. A 135-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Ephraim Katzir St. in the 1200 area in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.48 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sokolov St. in the Magdiel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.93 million. A 68-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yesod Hamaaleh St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.51 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 138-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a 16-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator, and two underground parking places on Ezer Weizman St. in the 1200 area was sold for NIS 2.29 million. A 200-sq.m., four-room, 13th floor penthouse with a balacony and 80-sq.m. roof on Zalman Shazar St. in the 200 area in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.72 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 115-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Yoachim Caspari St. in the Ahuza neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.86 million. A 130-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Abba Khoshi St. in Ahuza was sold for NIS 2.15 million. A 60-sq.m., 2.5-room, ground floor apartment with parking on A.D. Gordon St. in Neve Sha'anan was sold for NIS 1.25 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 55-sq.m. two-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Shderot Jerusalem was leased for NIS 3,200 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Givatayim: A 100-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hamavo St. in the city center was leased for NIS 4,200 per month. A 27-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Enzo Sereni St. in the west of the city was leased for NIS 2,700 per month (RE-MAX - 100%).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 23, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017