Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 70-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment in need of renovation with a 15-sq.m. balcony, no elevator and no parking on Hananiya St. in the German Colony was sold for NIS 1.97 million (Forsale Real Estate Marketing)

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv:A 60-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Salame St. in Givat Shapira in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.31 million. A 88-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Haim Veelisha St. in the city center was sold for NIS 4.05 million. A 33-sq.m., 1.5-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yochanan Horkanus St. in the Old North of the city was sold for NIS 1.75 million (RE-MAX – Ocean). A 45-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Allenby Street in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, 11th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Kalman Magen St. in Sarona was sold for NIS 4.85 million (RE-MAX - Place). A 64-sq.m., 2.5-room home with a 50-sq.m. yard on Rabbi Pinchas St. in Jaffa was sold for NIS 2.55 million. A 100-sq.m. four-room, ground floor apartment on Shivtei Yisrael St. in Jaffa was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 72-sq.m., three-room with an elevator and parking on Eliezer Ben Azariya St. in Jaffa was sold for NIS 2.48 million (Home Plus). A 48-sq.m., two-room, fourth floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yesod Hamaaleh St. in the Neve Shaanan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million.

Rishon Lezion: A 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Mivtza Hiram St. in the Neve Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hanagid St. in the Neve Shikma neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.67 million. A 110-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Horovitz St. in the Remez neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.6 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 100-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Dimlet St. in the city center was leased for NIS 6,000 per month. A 100-sq.m., 4.5-room, seventy floor roof apartment with an elevator and parking on Etzel St. in the city center was leased for NIS 6,000 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Netanya: A 106-sq.m., four-room, third floor furnished apartment with an elevator and parking on Haim Weizmann Boulevard was leased for NIS 4,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 30, 2017

