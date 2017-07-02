Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Hod Hasharon: A 107-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Hayedidut St. in the Magdiel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.88 million. A 137-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Ezer Weizman St. in the 2000 neighborhood in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 117-sq.m., four-room, ninth floor with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Aviv St. was sold for NIS 2.03 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 240-sq.m. six-room, 13-14th floor duplex with two balconies, each 20-sq.m., elevators and two covered parking spaces on Yigal Yadin St. in the Shimshoni Tzvai neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million.

Kfar Yona: A 140-sq.m. six-room house on a 750-sq.m. lot and a 60-sq.m. separate unit on Hadarim st. in the eastern part of the town was sold for NIS 2.37 million. A 140-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house on a 375-sq.m. lot on Shizef St. in the town center was sold for NIS 2.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 70-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Hazani st. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 625,000. A 110-sq.m., three-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on hatikva St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 40-sq.m., two-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yad Vashem St. in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 460,000. A120-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Harav Shlomo Tenna St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, ground floor apartment with a 40-sq.m. garden with parking on Aviya Hashofet St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 770,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Dimona:A 70-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Habrosh St. was sold for NIS 300,000. A 80-sq.m., 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hativat Golani St. in the Neve David neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 580,000 (RE-MAX - Nova).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 90-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Herzl Rosenblum St. in the Sea & Sound project in the northwest of the city was leased for NIS 10,500 per month. A 115-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Amichai Faiglin St. in the New Ramat Aviv neighborhood in the northwest of the city was leased for NIS 8,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

