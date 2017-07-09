Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 120-sq.m. 3.5-room garden apartment with a 120-sq.m. garden, swimming pool and fitness room in the apartment building on Hanna Rubina St. in the Tel Baruch North neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.23 million. A 150-sq.m., 5.5-room, third floor apartment with an 80-sq.m. balcony on Mordechai Meir St. in the Tel Baruch North neighborhood was sold for NIS 6.5 million. A 100-sq.m. four-room apartment in need of renovation with a balcony on Yaakov Meridor St. in the Tel Baruch North neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.3 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony on Moshe Kol St. in Hamashtala neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 76-sq.m., three-room apartment with a balcony on Kehilat Warsaw St. in Neve Hadar was sold for NIS 2.3 million (Ofek Real Estate).

Ramat Gan:A 90-sq.m., 3.5 room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rashi St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 68-sq.m., 2.5-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yoav St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.7 million (RE-MAX - Focus).

Modi'in: A 180-sq.m. six-room, second floor penthouse with an 80-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Yeshayahou Hanavi St. in the Haneviim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.16 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room garden apartment with 32-sq.m. and 12-sq.m. balconies, storage room, an elevator and covered parking on Sarah Imenu St. in the Moriah neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.6 million (Schumacher Real Estate). A 220-sq.m., six-room, duplex 13-14th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yigal Yadin St. in the Shimshoni Hatzvai neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million (Keller Williams).

Kfar Saba: A 212-sq.m., six-room, fourth-fifth floor duplex apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony, storage room, two covered parking spaces, including two separate units for parents on Avraham Keren St. was sold for NIS 2.93 million (RE-MAX – ONE).

Haifa and the north

Akko: a 70-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Harav Herzog St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 590,000. A 75-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yehuda Alkalai St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 615,000 (Anglo-saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 50-sq.m. two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Mordei Hagettaot St. in the north of the city was leased for NIS 3,600 per month. A 110-sq.m., five-room third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Simtat Hayasmin in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,800. A 60-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hareoh St. was leased for NIS 3,600 per month (RE-MAX – Focus).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 9, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017