Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking in Tabenkin St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.13 million. A 115-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Weizmann St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.57 million. A 73-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Shenkin St. was sold for NIS 1.55 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 112-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Borochov St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 42-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Eilat St. was sold for NIS 1.55 million (RE-MAX - 100%).

Holon: A 100-sq.m. 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a 60-sq.m. roof garden on Mesilat Haolim St. on the border of the Jesse Cohen and Naot Ben Gurion neighborhoods was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Keller-Williams).

Netanya: A 127-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hativat Givati St. in the Galei Yam neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 170-sq.m., five-room house on a 200-sq.m. lot on Holland St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.6 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 167-sq.m., five-room, 21st floor penthouse with a 37-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Uzi Hitman St. in the Ir Yamim neighborhood in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 4.25 million. A 80-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on A.D. Gordon St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.4 million (RE-MAX - Netanya).

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 127-sq.m. five-room house with a 50-sq.m. garden on Mishuel Hayarden St. in the Yitzhak Rabin neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 78-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Kikar Hamoshavot St. in the Yitzhak Rabin neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 582,000. A 93-sq.m,. four-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator but no parking on Simcha Holtzberg St. in the Yitzhak Rabin neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 815,000. A 150-sq.m., five-room house with a 160-sq.m. garden on Nitzana St. in the Yitzhak Rabin neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.1 million (RE-MAX - Shelly).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 125-sq.m. five-room, third floor apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Meir Mordechai St. in the Tel Baruch North neighborhood was leased for NIS 8,600 per month (Great Land).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 16, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017