Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 40-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Frishman St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.87 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Galinit St. in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.32 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Zuckerman St. in the Neve Eliezer neighborhood in southeast Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 1.33 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 70-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Parzon St. in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.7 million (RE-MAX - Yahalom).

Herzliya: A 110-sq.m. 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony on Tzmarot St. was sold for NIS 3.35 million.

Hadera: A 100-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony and parking on Milner St. in the Beit Eliezer neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 970,000. A 127-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a storage room and parking on Hanasi Weizmann St. in the city center was sold for NIS 995,000. A 150-sq.m., six-room duplex on Ein Zivan St. in the Beit Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.49 million (RE-MAX – Miktzoanim Hadera).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 75-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a 3-sq.m. balcony, no elevator and share parking on Hamagshimim St. in the Neurim neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 425,000. A 55-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator but parking on Hakanaim St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 370,000. A 96-sq.m. semi-detached house on a 310-sq.m. lot with covered parking on Afik St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 690,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Ramat Gan: A 85-sq.m. 3.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hevron St. in the Ramat Yitzhak neighborhood was leased for NIS 4,800 per month. A 114-sq.m. five-room, 15th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ahad Ahaam St. in the Ramat Shikma neighborhood was leased for NIS 6.500 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Modi'in: A 100-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emek Ayalon St. in the Haprachim neighborhood was leased for NIS 4,500 per month. A renovated 108-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Hachartzit St. in the Haprachim neighborhood was leased for NIS 4,600 per month (Keller Williams).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 166-sq.m., six-room, three-floor semi-detached house on a 252-sq.m. lot with covered parking on Ephroni St. in the Maof neighborhood was leased for NIS 3,750 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

