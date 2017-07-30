Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan:A 105-sq.m., four-room apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and underground parking on Gilad St. in the Tel Binyamin neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.3 million.

Givatayim: A 90-sq.m. four-room garden apartment with a 70-sq.m. garden with parking on Hamigdal St. in the Givat Rambam neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.26 million. A 95-sq.m., four-room apartment with an 8-sq.m. balcony, storage room, and two parking places on Mishmar Hayarden St. in the Tal Ganim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million (Ofer Mizrahi Agency).

Herzliya: A 126-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hashoshanim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3 million. A 125-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Golomb St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.46 million (Anglo-saxon).

Ashdod:A 121-sq.m. six-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on nahal Lachish St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.48 million. A 88-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sivan St. in the Yud Bet neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.53 million. A 175-sq.m., five-room, eighth floor penthouse with two balconies totaling 140-sq.m., a storage room, elevator and parking on exodus St. in the Marina neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 3.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 90-sq.m., three-room apartment on Oren St. in the New Romema neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.12 million. A 60-sq.m., three-room apartment on Allenby St. in the Kiryat Eliezer neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 600,000 (Tozeret Haaretz real estate).

Kiryat Motzkin:A 100-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Uzi Hitman St. was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 107-sq.m., four-room, 15th floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Yigal Alon St. was sold for NIS 1.06 million. A 112-sq.m., four-room, 12th floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Yitzhak Ben Zvi St. was sold for NIS 1.31 million. A 125-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Harav Kuk St. was sold for NIS 1.64 million (RE-MAX - Family 2).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Hod Hasharon: A 160-sq.m. six-room, 10th floor apartment with, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Golda Meir St. in the 1200 neighborhood in the northeast of the city was leased for NIS 6,400 per month. A 250-sq.m., eight-room semi-detached house on a 250-sq.m. lot on Hadasim St. in Ramat Hadar was leased for NIS 8,500 per month. A 100-sq.m., four-room apartment with parking on Hulda St. in the Magdiel neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,300 per month (Sharvit Properties).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 30, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017