Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 170-sq.m. six-room house with a 40-sq.m. garden with no parking on Hakfir street in Malkah was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 200-sq.m., six-room house with a 25-sq.m. balcony and no parking on Shay Street in Ramot was sold for NIS 2.23 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Modi'in: A 120-sq.m. three-room house on a 740-sq.m. lot on Ya'ara St. in Maccabim was sold for NIS 4.45 million. A 160-sq.m., five-room, third floor duplex apartment with an elevator and parking on Shivtei Yisrael St. in the Shvatim neighborhood in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.15 million (RE-MAX - More); A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 7-sq.m. balcony, and no elevator on Taltan St. in the Haprachim neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 110-sq.m. four-room garden apartment with a 100-sq.m. garden and storage room on Inbar St. in the Evenei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.46 million. A 156-sq.m., 5.5-room terraced apartment with a 50-sq.m. garden, storage room and two covered parking spaces on Rachel Imenu St. in the Moriah neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.72 million (Shumacher Real Estate).

Tzur Yitzhak: A 97-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. storage room, and three parking spaces on Nachal Poleg St. was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 114-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 22-sq.m. balcony, storage room, and two parking places on Nahal Alexander St. was sold for NIS 1.53 million (Century21). A 112-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony on Nahal Kane St. was sold for NIS 1.4 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 120-sq.m. six-room, third floor apartment with a 50-sq.m. balcony, with parking but no elevator on Meir Gershon St. in Pisgat Ze'ev was leased for NIS 5,200 per month (Anglo-Saxon)

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 150-sq.m. four-and-a-half-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and two parking places on Frankfurt St. in Old North Tel Aviv was leased for NIS 15,000 per month. A 60-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment on Bergson St. in Neve Avivim in the northwest of the city was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Modi'in: A renovated 120-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with two balconies, a storage room, an elevator, and parking on Yahalom St. in the Evnei Chen neighborhood in the west of the city was leased for NIS 5,200 per month. A 135-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emek Dotan St. in the city center was leased for NIS 6,400 per month (Keller Williams).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 6, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017