Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 65-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Kitzis st. in Hadar Yosef in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.3 million.

Holon: A 67-sq.m. 2.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator on Sokolov St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.22 million. A renovated 90-sq.m., 3.5-room, seventh floor apartment with two elevators in the building on Sokolov St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.51 million. A 94-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on David Elazar St. in the Kiryat Sharet neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and covered parking on Frug St. in the Agrobank neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.86 million (RE-MAX - Evanav).

Ramat Hasharon: A 96-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hasharon St. in the Kiryat Ya'arim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.37 million (Real Capital). A 85-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Bialik St. was sold for NIS 2 million. A 123-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 16-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 3.01 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 125-sq.m. four-room, eighth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and parking on Nitza Boulevard in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.67 million. A 88-sq.m., 3.5-room, third floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Simcha Erlich St. in the Galei Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million. A renovated 116-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rosh Pina St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ussishkin St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.71 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Givati St. in the Nof Galim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.85 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 65-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yosef Hanasi St. in the city center was leased for NIS 6,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 50-sq.m., two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Mordei Hagettaot St. in the Gefen neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 3,600 per month. A 110-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Simtat Hayasmin St. in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,800 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 13, 2017

