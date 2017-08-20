Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 170-sq.m. eight-room house on a 500-sq.m. lot on Hairit St. in the Hagana neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 164-sq.m. five-room terraced apartment with a 40-sq.m. garden with no parking on Almog St. in the Nahalim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 150-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 40-sq.m. balcony on Rivka Imenu St. in the Moriah neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 3.52 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Haneviim St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.74 million. A 114-sq.m., four-room apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony with parking but no elevator on Lavona St. in the Nahalim neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 167-sq.m., six-room terraced apartment with a 40-sq.m. garden with no parking on Nahal Yavniel St. in the Massua neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 3.05 million. A 177-sq.m., four-room ground floor garden apartment with a 270-sq.m. garden with parking but no elevator on Sarah Imenu St. in the Moriah neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.53 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hadera: A 170-sq.m. six-room house with parking on Hagittit St. in the Hadera Hatzeira neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.73 million. A 76-sq.m., two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Rachash St. in the city center was sold for NIS 850,000. A 250-sq.m., five-room house with parking on Yitzhak Greenbaum St. in the Neve Haim neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 117-sq.m., four-room apartment with an elevator and parking on Nahal Prat St. in the Denya neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.31 million (RE-MAX - Miktzoanim).

Beersheva and the south

Dimona: A 75-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment without parking and without an elevator on Matitiyahu Hacohen St. in the Giora Yoseftal neighborhood was sold for NIS 415,000. A 75-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment without parking and without an elevator on Bar Kokhba St. in the Giora Yoseftal neighborhood was sold for NIS 515,000 (RE-MAX - NOVA).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 85-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment without parking and without an elevator on Sokolov St. in the Nahlat Ganim neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 3,900 per month (Tevel Properties Sudai). A 75-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment without parking and without an elevator on Natan St. was leased for NIS 4,000 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Ramat Hasharon: A 115-sq.m., 4.5-room, third floor apartment in a building renovated for Tama 38 earthquake retrofit, with a security room and parking on Sokolov St. was leased for NIS 6,000 per month (Real Capital).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 20, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017