Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 125-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yehuda Burla St. in the Lamed neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.1 million. A 82-sq.m., 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony but no elevator and no parking on Zalman Meisel St. in the Jaffa Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 120-sq.m., 3.5-room, 11th floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Nissim Aloni St. in Park Tzameret was sold for NIS 5.05 million. A 62-sq.m., three-room, seventh floor duplex apartment with a 25-sq.m. balcony with an elevator but no parking on Allenby Street was sold for NIS 3.3 million (RE-MAX - Place).

Holon: A 85-sq.m. four-room apartment with no elevator and no parking on Beit Lehem St. in the Kiryat Sharet neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.38 million.

Bat Yam: A 85-sq.m., 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator on Etzel St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.45 million (RE-MAX - Evenav). A 80-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Hacarmel St. in the Ramat Hanasi neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million (Eran Drori Real Estate).

Herzliya: A 92-sq.m. three-room, ground floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Lachish St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.68 million. A 200-sq.m., six-room house on a 350-sq.m. lot with a 30-sq.m. balcony, storage room and parking on Rashi St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 6.56 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Shmuel Hanagid St. in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.68 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 130-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor penthouse with a storage room, elevator and parking on Katznelson St. was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 135-sq.m., 4.5-room, sixth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Zalman Shazar St. in the Neve Ganim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.47 million. A 110-sq.m., five-room semi-detached house with parking on Barak St. was sold for NIS 1.3 million (RE-MAX - Family 2).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 70-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Yaakov After St. in the Lamed neighborhood was leased for NIS 6,000 per month. A 104-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hasvuraim St. in Neve Avivim was leased for NIS 7,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 100-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Motza St. in the city center was leased for NIS 4,900 per month. A 90-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Radak St. was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on August 27, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017