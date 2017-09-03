Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Y.L. Peretz St. in the Neve Sha'anan neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 55-sq.m., 2.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Yefet St. in Jaffa was sold for NIS 1.95 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Holon: A 75-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with shared parking but no elevator on Maalot St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.44 million. A 210-sq.m., five-room house on a 297-sq.m. lot with a basement on Aminadav St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 80-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with no parking on Yirmiyahu St. in Neve Arazim was sold for NIS 1.3 million (Keller-Williams).

Ra'anana: A 142-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, with an elevator in a building with TAMA 38 earthquake retrofit on Har Sinai St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.37 million. A 130-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Yigael Yadin St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.95 million (Aliza Properties). A renovated 165-sq.m., six-room, fourth floor apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony on Hadas St. in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.32 million. A 124-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with two balconies, an elevator and parking on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 2.24 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Netanya: A 125-sq.m., four-room, eighth-floor apartment, with two underground parking spaces, a swimming pool in the building and guard, on Nitza Boulevard was sold for NIS 2.7 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Ata: A 120-sq.m., five-room, first-floor apartment with a security room, storage room, and parking in Kinneret St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.01 million. A 126-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Snunit St. in the Givat Alonim neighborhood in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.4 million (RE-MAX - Family2).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 90-sq.m. three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ben Zion boulevard in the city center was leased for NIS 9,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Ra'anana: A 295-sq.m., seven-room house in a 464-sq.m. lot with a basement was leased for NIS 11,500 per month (Aliza Properties).

Kfar Saba:A 110-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room and parking on Ofra Haza St. in the Hayaroka neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,250 per month (Aliza Properties).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017