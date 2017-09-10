Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 60-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Zuckerman St. in the Kfar Shalem neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.33 million. A 116-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Brally St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.92 million. A 140-sq.m., six-room, third floor apartment with a 125-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Yaakov Hazan St. in the Revivim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 4.07 million. A 102-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with two storage rooms, an elevator and two parking spaces on Yehuda Burla St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.65 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ness Ziona: A 88-sq.m. 3.5-room second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Maccabi St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 265-sq.m., six-room house on a 709-sq.m. lot with two parking spaces on Jabotinsky St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 5.3 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A renovated 118-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a security room, 10-sq.m. balcony and parking on Nachum Goldman St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.24 million (Keller-Williams). A 84-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with shared parking but no elevator on HaRav Herzog St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 695,000. A 157-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and double parking space on Dina St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 140-sq.m., five-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot with parking on Rivka St. in the nachal ashan neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.42 million. A 80-sq.m., 3.5-room, ground floor apartment with shared parking on Jerusalem Boulevard in the Tet neighborhood was sold for NIS 825,000. A 93-sq.m., three-room, six floor apartment with a storage room on the ground floor and parking on Shlomo Skolasky St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.01 million (Keller-Williams).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 70-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Beitar St. in the Arnona neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,300 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 80-sq.m. four-room apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hakovshim St. in the southwest of the city was leased for NIS 7,900 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Ramat Gan: A 95-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haeshel St. was leased for NIS 6,000 per month. A 100-sq.m., four-room, 11th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bialik St. was leased for NIS 6,350 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

