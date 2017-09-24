Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 61-sq.m. 2.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Arlozorov St. was sold for NIS 2.3 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 74-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 24-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Aluf Kalman Magen St. in the Sarona district was sold for NIS 3.48 million. A 100-sq.m., 4.5 room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ibn Gbriol St. was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, fourteenth floor apartment with a 11-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Aluf Kalman Magen St. in the Sarona district was sold for NIS 4.45 million (Shturam Beir Nechesim). A 93-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Trumpledor St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.8 million (RE-MAX - Place). A 68-sq.m., three-room apartment with an elevator but no parking on Gordon St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, 14th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shtulim St. in the Ezra neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.06 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hadera: A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony and parking on Milner St. in the Beit Eliezer neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 970,000. A 127-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a storage room and parking on Hanasi Weizmann St. in the city center was sold for NIS 995,000. A 150-sq.m., six-room duplex on Ein Zivan St. in the Beit Eliezer neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.49 million (RE-MAX – Mikzoanim).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 70-sq.m. three-room apartment with a balcony and parking but no elevator on Tzabar St. was sold for NIS 380,000. A 76-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Nativ Hatamar St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 420,000. A 250-sq.m., five-room house in a 700-sq.m. lot with parking on Nigunim St. in the Renanim neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.41 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 120-sq.m. four-room, 22nd floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, 8-sq.m. storage room, elevator and two parking spaces in W Prime Tower in Park Tzameret on Nissim Aloni St. was leased for NIS 14,250 per month (Nadlanchik).

Ramat Gan: A 75-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Harari St. in Neve Yehoshua in the south of the city was leased for NIS 3,900 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Kfar Yona: A 54-sq.m., three-room first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Harav Kuk St. in the new neighborhood in the north of the city was leased for NIS 3,800 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

