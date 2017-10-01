Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 100-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and shared parking on Burla St. in the Lamed neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.65 million. A 118-sq.m., five-room, ground floor apartment needing renovation with no parking on Shivtei Yisrael St. in Jaffa was sold for NIS 2.75 million. A renovated 56-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Kehilat Canada St. in Jaffa Daled was sold for NIS 1.3 million (Home Plus).

Ramat Gan:A renovated 90-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and shared parking on Hadar St. in the Hagefen neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.875 million (French Real Estate).

Rehovot: A 180-sq.m. eight-room house on a 500-sq.m. lot with parking on Hairit St. in the Kiryat Hagana neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.5 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, 15th floor apartment with two balconies, two elevators and parking on Tzipora Tov St. in the Neve Yehuda neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.62 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A partly renovated 45-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on David Remez St. in the Aliyah neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A 124-sq.m., 4.5-room, first floor apartment with an 18-sq.m. balcony on Moran St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 141-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with covered parking on Arlozorov St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.96 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, 6-sq.m. storage room, and two parking spaces on Ruchama and Dov Weinberg St. in the Hayaroka neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.56 million. A 104-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, 5-sq.m. storage room and two covered parking spaces on Angel St. in the Hayaroka neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 212-sq.m., six-room, fourth floor apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony on Avraham Keren St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.93 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Rentals

Jerusalem region

Jerusalem: A 110-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Eliezer Hagadol St. in the Katamonim was leased for NIS 6,700 per month. A 90-sq.m., three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 40-sq.m. apartment with parking but no elevator on Leib Yefe St. in Arnona was leased for NIS 4,800 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 70-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yosef Hanasi St. in the city center was leased for NIS 6,000 a month (Anglo-Saxon).

