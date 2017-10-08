Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 41-sq.m. two-room, fourth floor apartment with a balacony, parking but no elevator on Beit Yaakov St. in Nahlaot was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Kanfei Nesharim St. in Givat Shaul was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 63-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Tzondak St. in Ramot was sold for NIS 1.72 million. A 65-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Maagalot Harav Pardes St. in Neve Yaakov was sold for NIS 1.33 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 90-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Burla St. in the Lamed neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.28 million. A 75-sq.m., 3.5-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ma'apilei Egoz St. in the Neve Chen neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.73 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 67-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no apartment on David Hamelekh St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.35 million (RE-MAX - Place). A 70-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment on Parzon St. in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.7 million (RE-MAX - Yahalom).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 140-sq.m. five-room, fourth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Rehavam Zeevi St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 170-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor penthouse with an elevator and parking on Haarim Hataumot Boulevard in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.53 million. A 57-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Sanhedrin St. in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 510,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Tel Aviv: A 140-sq.m. four-and-a-half-room apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, and two parking spaces in Frishman Tower in Frishman St. was leased for NIS 22,500 per month (Premium TLV). A 145-sq.m. four-and-a-half-room, third floor apartment with covered parking on H. Bayer St. by Kikar Medina in the old north of the city was leased for NIS 10,700 per month (Mangal Properties).

Ramat Gan: A 75-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Harari St. in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood was leased for NIS 3,900 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Ramat Hasharon: A 230-sq.m. house on a 380-sq.m. lot with a swimming pool on Kehila Vilna St. in the Kiryat Yearim neighborhood in the west of the city was leased for NIS 19,000 per month (Real Capital).

Kfar Yona: A 160-sq.m., six-room, semi-detached house in a 420-sq.m. lot with two parking spaces on Siglon St. was leased for NIS 6,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

