Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 67-sq.m. two-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, security room and parking on Hahashmonaim St. in the Gindi TLV project was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 107-sq.m. four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, and parking on Hahashmonaim St. in the Gindi TLV project was sold for NIS 4 million. A 144-sq.m., six-room, triplex on the ground, first and second floors with a 33-sq.m. garden and 12-sq.m. balcony with an elevator and two parking spaces on Tzadok Hacohen St. in Neve Tzedek was sold for NIS 4.9 million (RE-MAX – ocean).

Holon: A 55-sq.m. three-room apartment with a security room, elevator and parking on Montefiore St. in the Green neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.3 million (Keller Williams).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 107-sq.m. 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, and elevator on Moshe Stav St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 900,000. A 125-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony on Haim Nahman Bialik St. in the Aleph neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 895,000 (Keller Williams). A 63-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hagamal St. in the heh neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 590,000. A 140-sq.m. four-room, garden apartment with a 120-sq.m. garden, parking but no elevator on Bar Nissan St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.41 million. A 52-sq.m., two-room, ninth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Eliyahu Hanavi St. in the Daled neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 380,000. A 74-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Shaul Hamelekh St. in the Yud Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 707,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Sderot:A 102-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Mishul Hagalil St. in the Ben Gurion neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 600,000. A 120-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house with parking on Yisrael Abuhatzeira St. in the Ben Gurion neighborhood was sold for NIS 790,000 (RE-MAX - Shelly).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 86-sq.m. three-room, 13th floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony and parking on Carlebach St. in the Gindi TLV project was leased for NIS 6,500 per month.

Ra'anana: A 135-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with two balconies totaling 30-sq.m. with parking was leased for NIS 6,300 per month. A 124-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with two parking places on Avraham Shlonsky St. in the north of the city was leased for NIS 4,900 per month. A 130-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment on Rambam St. in the city center was leased for NIS 5,500 per month (Aliza Properties).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 15, 2017

