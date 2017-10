Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 50-sq.m. 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Y.L. Peretz St. in Neve Shaanan was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 80-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hagibor Ha'almoni St. in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 2.1 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Herzliya: A 97-sq.m. four-room first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Zvi Mandelblatt St. in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.92 million. A 126-sq.m., 4.5-room, fifth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Habaal Shem Tov St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Rehovot: A 140-sq.m. four-room, 26th floor penthouse with a 30-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hacarmel St. in the Ahuzat Hanasi neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hod Hasharon: A 55-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Ben Gurion St. was sold for NIS 1.36 million. A 134-sq.m., 4.5-room, fifth floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony, security room, storage room and parking on Ramatayim St. was sold for NIS 2.25 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Kfar Saba:A renovated 84-sq.m. 3.5-room, eighth floor apartment on Hamiflas St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 107-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a balcony and storage room on Hareut St. in the Rishonim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.74 million. A renovated 74-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hamiflas St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.52 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Harish:A 100-sq.m., four-room garden apartment with a 140-sq.m. garden, elevator and parking on Ha'alon St. in the Hahoresh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 93-sq.m., four-room, apartment with an elevator and parking on Haturquoise St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.04 million (Re-MAX - Hamiktzoanim).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 100-sq.m. four-room garden apartment with a 100-sq.m. garden, storage room and two parking places on sasha Argov St. in the Hamashtala neighborhood was leased for NIS 8,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 100-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Herzl St. was leased for NIS 4,200 per month. A 75-sq.m., three-room, garden apartment with a 30-sq.m. garden, elevator but no parking on Radak St. was leased for NIS 3,850 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Beersheva and the south

Dimona: A 70-sq.m. 3.5-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator with parking but no elevator on Matityahu Hacohen St. was leased for NIS 1,800 per month (RE-MAX - Nova).

