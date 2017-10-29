Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 48-sq.m. two-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Gruzenberg St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.13 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 70-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Grizim St. in the old north of the city was sold for NIS 3.2 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 62-sq.m., three-room, ninth floor apartment with parking and an elevator on La Guardia St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.56 million (RE-MAX - Yahalom). A 71-sq.-m. three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Simtaot Gur Arye in the city center was sold for NIS 3.15 (RE-MAX - Place).

Holon: A 87-sq.m. 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Arie Schenker St. in the Agrobank neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.63 million.

Netanya: A 125-sq.m., four-room apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Nitza Boulevard in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 106-sq.m., four-room apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Cohen Magurei Haim St. in the Galei Yam neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kfar Saba: A renovated 92-sq.m. 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'arazim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A renovated 139-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and covered parking on Hagalil St. was sold for NIS 1.89 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 125-sq.m. five-room house on a 250-sq.m. lot with parking on Hannah St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.34 million. A 122-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Rehavam Zeevi St. in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 150-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yisrael Shochat St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.58 million (RE-Max - Plus).

Sderot: A 120-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yisrael Abuhatzeira St. in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 790,000. A 90-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and no parking on Harav Bin Nun St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 830,000. A 86-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Brit Arim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 545,000 (RE-MAX - Shelly).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Netanya: A 182-sq.m. five-room house on a 175-sq.m. lot with two balconies and a parking space was leased for NIS 6,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin:A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator was leased for NIS 3,600 per month (RE-MAX - Family2).

