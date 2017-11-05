Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 90-sq.m. 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment needing renovation, with an elevator and parking on Schenker St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.63 million. A 125-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment needing renovation with an elevator and covered parking on Bialik St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.75 million. A 120-sq.m., 4.5-room, second floor garden apartment with parking on Hashahaf St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 63-sq.m., 2.5-room terraced house in a 113-sq.m. lot in need of renovation on Eliezer Hofein St. in the Vatikim neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.04 million.

Bat Yam:A 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Bialik St. was sold for NIS 1.48 million. A renovated 75-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hashikma St. was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A renovated 65-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Kiriati St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.35 million (Keller-Williams). A 85-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment needing renovation with shared parking on Stern St. in the Ramat Hanasi neighborhood (RE-MAX – Evanav).

Ramat Hasharon: A 110-sq.m. four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hashfela St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.2 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 110-sq.m., four-room apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony on Hasadot St. in the Neve Gan neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.58 million. A 122-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment with two parking spaces, storage room and balcony on Haganim St. in the Neve Gan neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.15 million (Ofek Real Estate).

Kfar Yona:A 130-sq.m., four room house on a 697-sq.m. lot on Weizmann St. was sold for NIS 2.25 million (RE.LAND). The house in in need of renovation and two houses can be built on the lot.

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva:A 107-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Bar Nissan St. in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 936,000. A 52-sq.m., two-room, first floor apartment on Rahavat Harash St. was sold for NIS 460,000. A 76-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Haviva Rake St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 740,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 65-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Tchernikovsky St. in the Rassco neighborhood was leased for NIS 3,900 per month.

Beersheva and the south

Dimona:A 65-sq.m., three room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ezra VeNechamia St. was leased for NIS 1,350 per month.

