Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 64-sq.m. three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hahaganah St. in French Hill was sold for NIS 1.32 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 150-sq.m., six-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Dan Street in Baka was sold for NIS 3.75 million. A 70-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Avshalom Haviv St. in East Talpiot was sold for NIS 1.28 million. A 68-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Shisha Asar St. in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 1.3 million (RE-MAX – Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 61-sq.m. 2.5-room garden apartment with a 61-sq.m. garden with parking on Dizengoff St. was sold for NIS 3.14 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 71-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Peretz Hayot St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.15 million (RE-MAX - Place). A three-room, 65-sq.m., fifth floor apartment on Kitzis St. in the Hadar neighborhood in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.3 million.

Netanya: A 148-sq.m. five-room, ninth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Uzi Hitman St. in the Ir Yamim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.73 million. A 70-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking in Kiryat Nordau in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.26 million (RE-MAX).

Hadera: A 330-sq.m., six-room house with parking on Jerusalem St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 117-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Nahal Prat St. in the Denya neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.31 million (RE-MAX – Miktzoanim).

Beersheva and the south

Shderot: A 110-sq.m. five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Havered St. in the city center was sold for NIS 620,000. A 104-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mishul Bilu St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 880,000 (RE-MAX – Shelly).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 76-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony, parking but no elevator on Karl Netter St. in Maalot Dafna in the north of the city was leased for NIS 4,500 per month. A 45-sq.m., two-room, sixth floor apartment on Heil Avir St. in Pisgat Zeev was leased for NIS 2,900 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Modiin: A 180-sq.m., seven-room, semi-detached house in a 420-sq.m. lot on Sapir St. in Reut Aleph was leased for NIS 9.500 per month (RE-MAX - More).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 12, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017