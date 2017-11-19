Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 77-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Bar Kokhba St. in French Hill was sold for NIS 1.57 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 60-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Golei Kenya St. in French Hill was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 100-sq.m., four room, first floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Bar Kokhba St. in French Hill was sold for NIS 2.04 million. A 130-sq.m., five-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haim Bagio St. in Old Katamon was sold for NIS 5.5 million. A 68-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Shisha Asar St. in Pisgat Zeev was sold for NIS 1.3 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Kfar Saba: A renovated 75-sq.m. four-room, ground floor apartment on Shaul Hamelekh St. in the Yoseftal neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A renovated 112-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a security room on Hasharon St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A renovated 124-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Havatzelet Hasharon St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.88 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Haifa and the north

Haifa:A 120-sq.m. house in a 440-sq.m. lot with building rights to add to it on Iris St. in the Central Carmel was sold for NIS 3.92 million.

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 94-sq.m. four-room house with parking on Moshe Rabenu St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 900,000. A 77-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mikveh Yisrael St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 672,000. A 120-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Mishual Brenner St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 770,000 (RE-MAX - Shelly).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem:A 72-sq.m., three-room, ninth floor apartment with a 19-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and covered parking on Hanasi Hashishi St. in the National Precinct was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (Eliezer Even Properties). A 75-sq.m., three-room, ninth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Hanasi Hashishi St. in the National Precinct was leased for NIS 5,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 66-sq.m. two-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ben Sira St. in the Bavli neighborhood in Old North Tel Aviv was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Beersheva and the south

Dimona:A 75-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator or parking on Hativat Alexandroni St. in Neve David in the northwest of the city was leased for NIS 2,000 per month (RE-MAX - Nova).

