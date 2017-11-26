Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 100-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with 30-sq.m. roof area, 7-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Herzog St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.17 million. A 127-sq.m., five-room, seventh floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on David Shimoni St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 3.69 million. A 150-sq.m., six-room, fifth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Uriel Ofek St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.97 million. A 130-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shai Agnon St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.17 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ramat Hasharon: A 120-sq.m. 4.5-room second floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Henrietta Szold St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.31 million. A 160-sq.m., six-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Boaz St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.83 million. A 90-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ben Haim St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2 million. A 114-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment on Sokolov St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.37 million (Miri Ofek). A 132-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Rashi St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.97 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rishon Lezion: A renovated 72-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with an 11-sq.m. balcony, parking and elevator on Haahim Solomon St. in the Rambam neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.63 million (Keller Williams). A 162-sq.m. six-room house with parking on Leshem St. in the Neve Yam neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.86 million. A 75-sq.m., 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Karl Netter St. in the Amramovich neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.43 million (RE-MAX - Team).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 75-sq.m. two-room apartment on the 59th floor of the Moshe Aviv Tower was leased for NIS 8,550 per month.

GivatayimA 55-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Enzio Sereni St. was leased for NIS 3,500 per month. A 50-sq.m. two-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Lavi St. was leased for NIS 3,800 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Ramat Hasharon: A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sokolov St. was leased for NIS 4,500 per month (Miri Sokolov).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 26, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017