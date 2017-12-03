Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 92-sq.m. four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Eliezer Kashani St. in the Ramat Aviv Gimmel neighborhood in north Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 3.35 million (French Real Estate).

Holon: A 100-sq.m. four-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzog St. in the Rassco Aleph neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 105-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 41-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Harav Yitzhak Nissim St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.82 million (Keller-Williams). A 36-sq.m., 2.5-room house in a 311-sq.m. lot with no parking on Eliezer Hofein St. was sold for NIS 1.04 million (RE-MAX - Eveneiv).

Modi'in: A 130-sq.m. four-room, first floor apartment with a 90-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and covered parking on Tarshish St. in the Evenei Chen neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 130-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an 11-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Haneviim St. in the Haneviim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 150-sq.m., six-room house with a 270-sq.m. garden, two parking spaces on Taltan St. in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 85-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Fikus St. in the Nahalim neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 120-sq.m., four-room, 17th floor apartment with a 23-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Yareach Av St. in the Karamim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.1 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Ata:A 70-sq.m., three-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Habikurim St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 440,000. A 70-sq,m., 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yoseftal St. was sold for NIS 430,000. A 82-sq.m., second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yitzhak Rabin St. was sold for NIS 850,000 (RE-MAX - Family 2).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 120-sq.m. five-room, sixth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Tirza St. in the city center was leased for NIS 7,200 per month. A 65-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator but parking on Hasar Moshe St. was leased for NIS 4,000 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Givatayim: A 107-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 17-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Ariel Sharon St. in the northwest of the city was leased for NIS 6,500 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Holon: A renovated 110-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment on Yehoshua Hankin St. was leased for NIS 4,200 per month (Keller-Williams).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 3, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017