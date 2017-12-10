Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Givatayim: A 75-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Idmit St. was sold for NIS 1.72 million (RE-MAX - Yahalom). A 68-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking at the corner of Rambam and Remez Streets was sold for NIS 2.03 million (Limor Sharabi).

Modi'in: A 185-sq.m. six-room, third floor penthouse on Rachel Imenu St. in the Moriah neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 3.16 million. A 88-sq.m., three-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 60-sq.m. garden with an elevator and parking on Shmuel Hanevi St. in the Haneviim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.79 million (RE-MAX – More). A 98-sq.m., three-room, fifth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and balcony on Hartzit St. in the Haprachim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 103-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, parking but no elevator on Emek Beir Shean St. in the Haneviim neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.62 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Lod: A 64-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Taltan St. in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 850,000. A 78-sq.m., four-room, third and fourth floor apartment with a 36-sq.m. roof area, with parking but no elevator on Yoav Dei St. in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.09 million. A 57-sq.m., 2.5-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 50-sq.m. garden and parking but no elevator on Admonit St. in the Ganei Aviv neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 873,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin:A 135-sq.m., 4.5-room, sixth floor apartment with a 19-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Zalman Shazar St. was sold for 1.47 million. A 110-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Motta Gur St. was sold for NIS 1.25 million (RE-MAX - Family2). A 90-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator, and parking on Harav Herzog St. was sold for NIS 850,000.

Karmiel:A renovated 107-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, 4-sq.m. storage room, security room, elevator and parking on Mivtza Ovda St. in the Ramat Rabin neighborhood in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.07 million.

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem:A 128-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator, and parking on Bustanai St. in Old Katamon was leased for NIS 13,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 105-sq.m. 3.5-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Jabotinsky St. was leased for NIS 4,200 per month. A 65-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Uziel St. was leased for NIS 3,500 per month (RE-MAX – Focus).

