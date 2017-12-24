search
Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
24 Dec, 2017 14:59
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Ashdod and Beersheva.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 50-sq.m. 2.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator on Tzlilei Hanina St. in Neve Eliezer in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.29 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 74-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ha'aluf Nachamia Tamari St. was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 80-sq.m., three, room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Mavo Hatikhon St. in the Tel Yehuda neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 92-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Gershom St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.89 million.

Ashdod: A 113-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yoav Ben-Tzuriya in the Yud quarter was sold for NIS 1.37 million. A 118-sq.m., four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hatzionut St. in the City neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 140-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 25-sq.m. balcony, elevator and covered parking on Arik Einstein St. in the Hama'ar neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 3.07 million. A 152-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and covered parking on Egoz St. in the marina in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 125-sq.m., four-room, ninth floor apartment with a 9-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Tashach St. in the Hakirya neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 147-sq.m., four-room, 17th floor apartment with a 37-sq.m. balcony, an elevator and parking on Shderot Jerusalem in the Hakirya neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 102-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with a security area and elevator on Asher Barash St. in the south of the city was sold for NIS 835,000. A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Shderot Yohanna Jabotinsky in the Neve Zeev neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 90-sq.m., 3.5-room, second floor apartment with a security room, elevator and parking on Moshe Dayan St. in the Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 840,000. A 150-sq.m., five-room, 11th floor apartment with a security room, balcony, elevator and parking on Derekh Hameshachririm in the city center was sold for NIS 1.65 million (Keller Williams).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Ramat Gan: A 65-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Jabotinsky St. was leased for NIS 4,500 per month. A 120-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Mandes St. in the southeast of the city was leased for NIS 5,000 per month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 24, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

