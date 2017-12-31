Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 65-sq.m. three-room, fifth floor apartment, with an elevator but no parking on Hahagana St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 60-sq.m., 2.5-room, ground floor apartment with a 50-sq.m. garden, no elevator and no parking on Dashevsky St. in the Kiryat Shalom neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.7 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 78-sq.m., 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Ma'apilei Egoz St. in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.6 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Holon: A 150-sq.m. six-room house on three floors on a 280-sq.m. lot with parking but no elevator on Hanofech St. in the Kiryat Ben Gurion neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.72 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hanotrim St. in the Agrobank neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.38 million (RE-MAX - Evinav). A renovated 105-sq.m., five-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Harav Yitzhak Nissim St. in the Kiryat Micah neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 1.89 million. A 55-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a security room, elevator and parking on Montefiore St. in the Green neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.3 million. A 120-sq.m., 4.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator on Hashomer St. in the Agrobank neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.93 million (Keller-Williams).

Haifa and the north

Haifa:A 100-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Kish Boulevard was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 90-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Litanis St. in Ahuza was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 100-sq.m., five-room, ground floor apartment with a storage room and parking but no elevator on Kabirim St. was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 143-sq.m., five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 35-sq.m. balcony, storage room, parking and elevator on Heinrich Heine St. in the Central Carmel was sold for NIS 4 million. A 129-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with a 16-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Abba Khoushi St. was sold for NIS 2.25 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 60-sq.m., 2.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Nordau Boulevard in the old North was leased for NIS 6,300 per month (Mangal Real Estate).

Beersheva and the south

Dimona:A 75-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on David Ben Gurion St. was leased for NIS 2,000 per month. A 92-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Yehuda Halevy St. in the Hachmei Yisrael neighborhood in the northeast of the city was leased for NIS 2,300 per month (RE-MAX - NOVA).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 31, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017