Apartments sold and rented

7 Jan, 2018 14:47
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Ramat Gan, Givatayim, Holon, Bat Yam, Rehovot and Dimona.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Ramat Gan: A 105-sq.m. 4.5-room, first floor apartment with a 20-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Haeshel St. was sold for NIS 2.6 million.

Holon: A 105-sq.m. five-room, fifth floor apartment, with a security room, elevator and two parking spaces on Golda Meir St. in the Chet 3000 neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.12 million. A renovated 50-sq.m., 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room and building rights on Yermiyahu St. in the Neve Arazim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.04 million. A 50-sq.m., 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Zvi Shatz St. in the Green neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.04 million (RE-MAX - Evanav). A 65-sq.m., old house in a 332-sq.m. lot for demolition or complete renovation on Gensin St. in the Vatikim neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 2.83 million (Keller-Williams).

Bat Yam: A 50-sq.m. two-room, ground floor apartment on Yerushalayim St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 910,000. A 70-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment on Daniel St. in the Vatikim neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.15 million. A partly renovated 60-sq.m., two-room, fourth floor apartment on Halper St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.03 million (RE-MAX - Evanav). A renovated 70-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mohliver St. in the Ramat Hanasi neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.5 million (Keller-Williams).

Rehovot: A renovated 110-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hanasi Harishon St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.97 million. A 123-sq.m., 5.5-room, semi-detached house in a 256-sq.m. lot on Hagilad St. in the Neve Marmarek neighborhood in the south of the city was sold for NIS 2.39 million. A 117-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Levin Epstein St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.19 million. A 129-sq.m., five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hacarmel St. in the Ahuzat Hanasi neighborhood in the northeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.21 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Givatayim: A 50-sq.m. two-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Lavi St. was leased for NIS 3,800 a month (RE-MAX - Focus).

Beersheva and the south
Dimona:A 65-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ezra and Nechemia St. in the city center was leased for NIS 1,350 per month (RE-MAX - Nova).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 7, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

