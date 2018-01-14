search
Front > News

Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
14 Jan, 2018 16:48
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

A selection of recent real estate deals including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Herzliya, Kokav Yair and Beersheva.

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs
Jerusalem: A 250-sq.m. six-room house on a 530-sq.m. lot with a 350-sq.m. garden and parking on Tziporen St. in Gilo was sold for NIS 5.17 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Dov Grunner St. in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.63 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 71-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Rashi St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.82 million. A 91-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Jabotinsky St. in the Old North was sold for NIS 4.9 million. A 101-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Yehudai Amichai St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 3.52 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). An 80-sq.m., three-room, garden apartment with no parking on Shderot Yad Lebanim in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.7 million (Anglo-Saxon). An 83-sq.m., four-room, fourth and fifth floor duplex with 30-sq.m. of balconies, an elevator and covered parking on Hess St. in the city center was sold for NIS 4.1 million (RE-MAX - Boutique). A 45-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on David Tidhar St. in the Hatikvah quarter in the south of the city was sold for NIS 904,000 (RE-MAX - Yahalom).

Herzliya: A 290-sq.m. six-room house on a 340-sq.m. lot with parking on Boker St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 5.8 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on David Shimoni St. was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 155-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor mini penthouse with a storage room, elevator and parking on Dan Shomron St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 4.7 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kokhav Yair: A renovated 260-sq.m. seven-room house on an 850-sq.m. lot with parking on Beeri St. was sold for NIS 4 million. A 180-sq.m., seven-room, house on a 330-sq.m. lot on Givon St. in Tzur Yigal was sold for NIS 2.58 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 150-sq.m. five-room apartment, 11th floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, security room, elevator and parking on Derekh Hameshachrerim in the Heh neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.65 million (Keller-Williams).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 14, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018