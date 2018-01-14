Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 250-sq.m. six-room house on a 530-sq.m. lot with a 350-sq.m. garden and parking on Tziporen St. in Gilo was sold for NIS 5.17 million. A 120-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Dov Grunner St. in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.63 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 71-sq.m. three-room, third floor apartment with a 6-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Rashi St. in the city center was sold for NIS 3.82 million. A 91-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Jabotinsky St. in the Old North was sold for NIS 4.9 million. A 101-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Yehudai Amichai St. in the west of the city was sold for NIS 3.52 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). An 80-sq.m., three-room, garden apartment with no parking on Shderot Yad Lebanim in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.7 million (Anglo-Saxon). An 83-sq.m., four-room, fourth and fifth floor duplex with 30-sq.m. of balconies, an elevator and covered parking on Hess St. in the city center was sold for NIS 4.1 million (RE-MAX - Boutique). A 45-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on David Tidhar St. in the Hatikvah quarter in the south of the city was sold for NIS 904,000 (RE-MAX - Yahalom).

Herzliya: A 290-sq.m. six-room house on a 340-sq.m. lot with parking on Boker St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 5.8 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 10-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on David Shimoni St. was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 155-sq.m., five-room, fourth floor mini penthouse with a storage room, elevator and parking on Dan Shomron St. in the north of the city was sold for NIS 4.7 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Kokhav Yair: A renovated 260-sq.m. seven-room house on an 850-sq.m. lot with parking on Beeri St. was sold for NIS 4 million. A 180-sq.m., seven-room, house on a 330-sq.m. lot on Givon St. in Tzur Yigal was sold for NIS 2.58 million (RE-MAX - ONE).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 150-sq.m. five-room apartment, 11th floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, security room, elevator and parking on Derekh Hameshachrerim in the Heh neighborhood in the city center was sold for NIS 1.65 million (Keller-Williams).

