search
Front > News

Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
21 Jan, 2018 16:53
שלח תגובה במיילOri Chudy

A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Modi'in, Tsfat, Beersheva and Sderot.

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs
Jerusalem: A 64-sq.m. two-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 100-sq.m. garden, storage room and covered parking on Shderot Hanasi in the National Precinct was sold for NIS 2.05 million (Eliezer Even Properties).
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 108-sq.m. 4.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ibn Gbriol St. was sold for NIS 3.82 million. A 67-sq.m. 2.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Aristobolos St. in the Old North was sold for NIS 2.92 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Modi'in:A 92-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. storage room, covered parking but no elevator on Tamuz St. in the Kramim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.46 million. A 155-sq.m., five-room, first floor duplex with covered parking on David Elazar St. in the Meginim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 110-sq.m., five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 120-sq.m. garden with parking on Asher St. in the Shvatim neighborhood in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.03 million. A 150-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Yigael Yadin St. in the Meginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.51 million (Schumacher Real Estate).

Haifa and the north
Tzfat:A 55-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Rehov Lochamei Hagettaot in the south of the city was sold for NIS 480,000. A renovated 40-sq.m, 2.5-room, third floor apartment on Shprinzak St. was sold for NIS 430,000 (Sofer Real Estate).

Beersheva and the south
Beersheva: A 90-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 120-sq.m. garden and parking on Arye Dulzin St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.03 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Sanhedrin St. in the Daled neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 445,000. A 96-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Shaul Hamelekh St. was sold for NIS 658,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).
Shderot:A 105-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mivtza Yehonatan St. in the Neot Yitzhak Rabin neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 905,000. A 116-sq.m., four-room house with a 155-sq.m. garden with parking on Yirmiyahu St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 116-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house with a 370-sq.m. garden with parking on Yoseftal St. in the city center was sold for NIS 960,000. A 70-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Mishual Bilu St. . in the Neot Yitzhak Rabin neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 755,000 (RE-MAX Shelly).

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Modi'in: A 140-sq.m. 4.5-room garden apartment with a 70-sq.m. garden, storage room and parking on Taltan St. in the Haprachim neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,700 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Tel Aviv luxury apartments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018