Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 64-sq.m. two-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 100-sq.m. garden, storage room and covered parking on Shderot Hanasi in the National Precinct was sold for NIS 2.05 million (Eliezer Even Properties).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 108-sq.m. 4.5-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ibn Gbriol St. was sold for NIS 3.82 million. A 67-sq.m. 2.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Aristobolos St. in the Old North was sold for NIS 2.92 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Modi'in:A 92-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with a 5-sq.m. storage room, covered parking but no elevator on Tamuz St. in the Kramim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.46 million. A 155-sq.m., five-room, first floor duplex with covered parking on David Elazar St. in the Meginim neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 110-sq.m., five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 120-sq.m. garden with parking on Asher St. in the Shvatim neighborhood in the southwest of the city was sold for NIS 3.03 million. A 150-sq.m., four-room, seventh floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Yigael Yadin St. in the Meginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.51 million (Schumacher Real Estate).

Haifa and the north

Tzfat:A 55-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment on Rehov Lochamei Hagettaot in the south of the city was sold for NIS 480,000. A renovated 40-sq.m, 2.5-room, third floor apartment on Shprinzak St. was sold for NIS 430,000 (Sofer Real Estate).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 90-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 120-sq.m. garden and parking on Arye Dulzin St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.03 million. A 75-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Sanhedrin St. in the Daled neighborhood in the north of the city was sold for NIS 445,000. A 96-sq.m., four-room, second floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Shaul Hamelekh St. was sold for NIS 658,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

Shderot:A 105-sq.m. four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mivtza Yehonatan St. in the Neot Yitzhak Rabin neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 905,000. A 116-sq.m., four-room house with a 155-sq.m. garden with parking on Yirmiyahu St. in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 116-sq.m., five-room, semi-detached house with a 370-sq.m. garden with parking on Yoseftal St. in the city center was sold for NIS 960,000. A 70-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Mishual Bilu St. . in the Neot Yitzhak Rabin neighborhood in the northwest of the city was sold for NIS 755,000 (RE-MAX Shelly).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Modi'in: A 140-sq.m. 4.5-room garden apartment with a 70-sq.m. garden, storage room and parking on Taltan St. in the Haprachim neighborhood was leased for NIS 5,700 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 21, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018