Apartments sold and rented

Tel Aviv luxury apartments
4 Feb, 2018 17:33
A selection of recent real estate deals in Israel including in Tel Aviv, Rishon Lezion, Kfar Saba, Netanya, Safed and Dimona.

Second-hand apartments sold
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 40-sq.m. two-room, second floor apartment with a 3-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Allenby St. was sold for NIS 2.28 million. A 60-sq.m., two-room, fourth floor apartment with a 4-sq.m. balcony and elevator on Fierberg St. in the city center was sold for NIS 2.8 million. A 135-sq.m. fourth and fifth floor duplex penthouse with a 50-sq.m. balcony, elevator but no parking on Fierberg St. in the city center was sold for NIS 6.3 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 50-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on tarpon St. in the Hatikvah neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.05 million (RE-MAX - Yahalom). A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Plugot St. in Beit Yaakov in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 2.17 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Rishon Lezion: A 80-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Amazleg St. in the Abramovich neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 38-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment with no parking on Shlomo Hamelekh St. was sold for NIS 620,000. A 48-sq.m., 2.5-room, ground floor apartment on Hahaim Ostoshinsky St. in the Gan Nachum neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.09 million (Keller-Williams).

Kfar Saba: A 86-sq.m. three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator on Imber St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.47 million. A partly renovated 124-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and covered parking on Shualei Shimshon St. in the Tkuma neighborhood in the southeast of the city was sold for NIS 1.7 million (RE-MAX - One).

Netanya: A 57-sq.m., two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hagalil St. in the city center was sold for NIS 1.23 million. A 217-sq.m., seven-room house on a 250-sq.m. plot with four floors, a swimming pool, elevator and two parking spaces was sold for NIS 3.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north
Safed:A 65-sq.m., three-room house on a 260-sq.m. lot on Hanahalim St. in Ramat Menachem Begin was sold for NIS 820,000.

Rentals
Tel Aviv and central region
Tel Aviv: A 120-sq.m. four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 100-sq.m. garden on Rothschild Boulevard was leased for NIS 12,000 per month.

Beersheva and the south
Dimona:A 80-sq.m. 3.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Merchavim St. in the neve Gan neighborhood was leased for NIS 1,600 per month. A 75-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Bar Kokhba St. in the Giora Yoseftal neighborhood in the city center was leased for NIS 2,000 per month (RE-MAX - Nova).

